San Antonio Police looking for whoever shot and killed a man in the downtown area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down in downtown San Antonio and police are looking for the shooter.
Officers were called to the area near East Market and Alamo Streets at around 12:30 A.M. Thursday.
They found a man lying dead on the sidewalk. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say the shooter ran towards the River Walk but they haven’t been able to locate them.
There is no description of the shooter and no known motive but police are searching the area for clues.
The victim is described as a 47 year old black male. His name hasn’t been released.