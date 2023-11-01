San Antonio Police: Loss Prevention Officer shot at North Star Mall

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A loss prevention officer at San Antonio’s North Star Mall is recovering after she was shot by a suspected shoplifter Tuesday night.

KSAT-12 reports that it happened at around 8 o’clock at Macy’s.

San Antonio Police say two people, a man a woman were attempting to shoplift some items from the store when they were confronted by the loss prevention officer.

That’s when the man pulled a gun and shot the officer in the leg.

The couple then ran off.

When police arrived, they found the injured officer in a storage room. She was brought to the hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

SAPD searched the area but couldn’t find the suspected shoplifters. Police say when they are found, they will be charged with Aggravated Robbery.

The loss prevention officer’s name hasn’t been released.