San Antonio Police make arrest in fatal hit and run case

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say they have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run.

It was around 10:30 P.M. May 6 when Jacob Lopez was riding his bike home from work. He was hit by a vehicle in the 8500 block of IH-35 South near Kiowa.

Police found him dead at the scene with his bicycle nearby. They also found a piece of the vehicle that hit him.

Investigators were able to find some surveillance video that showed Lopez being struck by a pickup. But the driver didn’t stop, and police were asking for help in locating whoever hit Lopez.

Investigators say they received an anonymous tip from someone who heard about the fatal hit and run. The caller reported they believed the same driver who hit Lopez crashed into a utility pole the same night.

After providing a license plate number and an address, officers showed up at the home of 66 year old Daniel Martinez.

Police say they found the Ford -150 that struck Lopez. The piece of plastic they found at the crash scene matched up with the damage to the front of the truck.

According to a police affidavit, Martinez eventually admitted that he had been drinking earlier in the evening and that he hit something on his way home, but told the officers he didn’t stop because he had been drinking.

He was taken into custody, charged with failure to stop and render aid-death. Martinez is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail. Bond has been set at $100,000.