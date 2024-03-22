San Antonio Police make second arrest in connection with Northeast Side armored truck robbery

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A second arrest has been made in connection with Wednesday’s armored truck robbery on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police say they have arrested Melvin Hill Jr. on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated and aggravated robbery.

Police say the robbery happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Austin Highway.

Hill. and another man, identified as Deandre Nelson, allegedly robbed the armored truck employees at gunpoint.

Police haven’t said how much cash the pair got away with but they were able to track them down after Nelson posted a video on social media which shows him bragging about the robbery.

He showed several boxes containing cash and claimed he was going to the casino.

He didn’t make it. Police were able to round catch Nelson soon after he posted the video.

Hill managed to avoid arrest for a little while longer. He was booked at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $172,000.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.