San Antonio Police: Man accused of fatally shooting nephew during dispute at a West Side home is in custody

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A developing story from the West Side, where a man accused of killing his nephew is in custody.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting took place at around 7:30 A.M. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Laven Avenue.

That’s where a 59 year-old man was reportedly involved in a dispute with his 43 year-old nephew.

Police say there was one other person at the home at the time, but they were inside the home while the shooting happened outside.

The uncle is in custody but what, if any charges he will face haven’t been determined.

No names have been released and the shooting remains under investigation.

We will update this story as new details are released.