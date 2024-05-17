KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man accused of paying to have sex with teen girl arrested

By Don Morgan
May 17, 2024 9:09AM CDT
Prison building corridor, jail cell and open metal bars door, empty dark facility hall interior. Conviction and incarceration concept, 3d render.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of paying to have sex with a 15-year-old girl has been arrested.

KSAT-12 is reporting 57-year-old Jackie-Ray Cunningham is said to have paid two people who were using the teen for sex trafficking.

The victim tells police that she was brought to Cunningham’s motel room by two people she identified as Stephen and Andrea. The victim believed Cunningham had a gun, so she did what he told her to do.

She reported that she had sex with Cunningham several times at a motel. He eventually paid her $100, but she was forced to give the money to Stephen and Andrea.

She says she met the couple after she was given drugs by someone named Cleo.

After she reported what had happened, officers went to the motel, where the manager told police that Cunningham had been living at the motel.

The victim was able to identify Cunningham, provide his room number and describe the layout of his motel room to investigators.

He was arrested Thursday on charges of trafficking of persons.

There’s no word on the whereabouts of the individuals the teen referred to as Stephen, Andrea and Cleo.

