San Antonio Police: Man arrested after camera found in ladies room at Northeast Side business

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A camera found behind a soap dispenser in a Northeast Side business leads to the arrest of a 53 year old man.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 4200 block of Gatecrest Drive Tuesday, July 11.

That’s where someone called to report they found a recording device hidden behind the soap dispenser in the women’s bathroom.

Officers spoke to a woman and a young child who were exploited by the device which was sending video and images to a cell phone that reportedly belongs to Martin Aguilar.

Detectives assigned to the SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit were able to find Aguilar and take him into custody.

He’s been charged with the state jail felony of Invasive Visual Recording.