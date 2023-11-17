San Antonio Police: Man arrested after infant son drowns in a bathtub

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News ) — San Antonio man has been arrested after his infant son drowned in a bathtub.

KSAT-12 is reporting 30 year-old Estevan Flores is accused of placing his son in a bathtub Tuesday afternoon, then leaving the room.

According to a police affidavit, Flores was in a video call with someone leaving the child was in the tub while the water was running.

He reportedly left the child unattended for about 15 minutes, returning to the bathroom when the tub overflowed.

Flores allegedly removed the child from the tub and placed him on the bed.

The affidavit states that the person at the other end of the video call saw the baby lying lifeless on a bed and that Flores, and another person reported to be in the apartment wasn’t doing anything to help.

The baby was eventually brought to an emergency room and was listed in critical condition.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KSAT Friday morning that the child, identified as Micah Flores, has died.

The affidavit did not identify the person who was in the apartment with Flores or the person who was on the video call.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.