San Antonio Police: Man arrested, charged with killing his wife at Northwest Side apartment

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at a Northwest Side apartment is now released.

KSAT-12 reports the San Antonio Police Department has charged Carlos Portillo, 44, with murder.

When police found Portillo in the apartment on Vance Jackson Road Monday morning, they say he was covered in blood and behaving erratically. Investigators also say his 51-year-old wife, identified as Shelia Jo Portillo Hanks, died from a gunshot wound.

Officers also think they found the gun they believe was used to kill the woman.

Along with the murder charge, Portillo has been tagged with drug possession.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.