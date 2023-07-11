San Antonio Police: man arrested for robbing a bank on city’s Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man armed with a gun and brass knuckles robbed a San Antonio bank Monday morning, but he was caught before he could go on a spending spree with his stolen cash.

Police say it happened at around 10:45 A.M. when 27 year old Matthew Flynn entered the PNC Bank branch on Wurzbach.

He told the teller he wanted money, then showed that he had a gun under his shirt and had brass knuckles on his hand.

According to police, the teller handed over some cash and Flynn ran off.

Officers arrived soon afterwards and looked at surveillance video from the bank and other businesses in the area. They were able to track Flynn to a nearby apartment complex where they found him with most of the stolen cash and the gun he reportedly used in the robbery.

Flynn was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.

No injuries were reported from the scene of the robbery.