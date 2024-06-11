San Antonio Police: Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend on West Side street, victim recovering at area hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is recovering after she was reportedly shot by her ex-boyfriend.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 7600 block of Culebra Road.

Police arrived on the scene to find the woman with gunshot wounds to her hand and thigh.

She told officers that she was in her car and trying to avoid a man she had dated recently.

The man got in front of her and slammed on his brakes, and the woman rear-ended his vehicle.

She drove to a nearby parking lot and that’s where the man started shooting at her. She was hit twice, then got out of her vehicle and ran to a nearby McDonald’s where she called for help.

She gave the officers the man’s information and as they were on their way to his home, he called police the report he had been in a motor vehicle accident.

The officers took the man into custody. The shooting victim was brought to a local hospital.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.