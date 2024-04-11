San Antonio Police: Man arrested for tying up and sexually assaulting woman at East Side motel

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 38-year-old man is in jail for sexually assaulting a woman he met though an online dating app.

San Antonio Police tell KSAT-12 that Chong-Yun Mounce had an account on Tinder, but he was pretending to be someone else.

He and the woman eventually met up at an East Houston Street motel but according to police, Mounce insisted the woman be blindfolded and tied up.

During the encounter, the woman was able to figure out that Mounce was not who he was pretending to be on his dating profile and asked him to stop.

Mounce continued to sexually assault the woman and eventually left the motel room.

The woman called police and officers say when they arrived, they found the woman was still tied up.

She told the officers that she never saw Mounce’s face while he was there.

SAPD soon heard from officers in Selma, who had a man in custody who was accused of tying woman up then taking their phones to send himself money from their accounts.

Mounce was then transported to SAPD headquarters where he is said to have admitted to sexually assaulting the woman who called them from the East Houston Street motel.

Police also learned that Mounce had been involved in several similar assaults dating back to September of 2023.

He’s being charged with sexual assault and two counts of online impersonation but police say more charges could be filed against him.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Mounce to call the Special Victim’s Unit at 210-207-2313.