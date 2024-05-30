San Antonio Police: Man brought to hospital after being hit in the head during bar fight

Police car with flashing lights on at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a fight at a West Side bar that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday at the Amor Eterno Bar Downtown on South Presa.

Police say there was a fight inside the bar and at some point, the man was hit in the back of his head with a bottle.

He had several cuts and was brought to a hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Whoever hit him was long gone by the time police arrived.

No names have been released.