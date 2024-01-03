San Antonio Police: Man charged with murdering tenant at girlfriends rental property

Source: YouTube

The boyfriend of a San Antonio landlord is behind bars for reportedly shooting a tenant over an eviction case.

According to a report from KSAT-12, the shooting took place December 14 in the 1000 block of West Huisache Avenue.

That’s where 41 year-old David Beck had been renting an apartment.

The landlord had been trying to evict Beck but he had won an appeal.

Police say Beck was going to show the landlord the appeal when he got into a confrontation with her boyfriend, identified as 37 year-old Shawn Pivonka.

Police say Pivonka took a swing at Beck, but missed when Beck took a step back.

It was then that Beck pulled a gun in what police say was a “defensive manner”.

That prompted Pivonka to pull his gun and shoot Beck.

Investigators initially believed Pivonka shot Beck in self defense, but that determination changed after viewing surveillance video.

Police say they issued a warrant for Pivaonka’s arrest December 20 and he was arrested without incident Tuesday morning.

Pivonka has been charged with murder.