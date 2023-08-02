San Antonio Police: Man collapses, dies at Southwest Side gas station, death likely caused by exposure to extreme heat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The intense heat is being blamed for the death of a man who collapsed at a San Antonio gas station.

According to a story from FOX 29, the man was at a Circle K station near Southton Road at around 10:30 P.M. Tuesday when he collapsed.

An off-duty police officer was also at the gas station and saw the man pass out. He began CPR and continued life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family member tells police that the man had been outside working on a motorcycle all day and had gone to the gas station to fill up.

The family member says the man had said he wasn’t feeling well before he rode to the gas station.

Police tell FOX 29 that the man died from heat exposure but the exact cause of his death will be determined by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

His name hasn’t been released.