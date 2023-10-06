San Antonio Police: Man dead, woman detained following shooting at an East Side home
October 6, 2023 6:50AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting at a home on San Antonio’s East Side leaves one man dead, and a woman in police custody.
San Antonio Police say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Denver Boulevard at around 11 o’clock Thursday night.
Police say there was an altercation in the home. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He also had several cuts on his arms.
A woman who was also in the home was brought in for questioning but police say she hasn’t been cooperating.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
This is a developing story.
