San Antonio Police: Man dead, woman detained following shooting at an East Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting at a home on San Antonio’s East Side leaves one man dead, and a woman in police custody.

San Antonio Police say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Denver Boulevard at around 11 o’clock Thursday night.

Police say there was an altercation in the home. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He also had several cuts on his arms.

A woman who was also in the home was brought in for questioning but police say she hasn’t been cooperating.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.