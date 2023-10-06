KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man dead, woman detained following shooting at an East Side home

By Don Morgan
October 6, 2023 6:50AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Man dead, woman detained following shooting at an East Side home
Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting at a home on San Antonio’s East Side leaves one man dead, and a woman in police custody.

San Antonio Police say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Denver Boulevard at around 11 o’clock Thursday night.

Police say there was an altercation in the home. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He also had several cuts on his arms.

A woman who was also in the home was brought in for questioning but police say she hasn’t been cooperating.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.

More about:
crie
east side
fatal shooting
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
3

New Braunfels Police: Carnival worker found dead in vehicle at Comal County Fairgrounds
4

Police chase begins in New Braunfels, ends in a crash on San Antonio's East side
5

Bexar County Jail inmate escapes, re-arrested hours later