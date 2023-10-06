San Antonio Police: Man dies in accidental shooting on city’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say the believe the shooting death of a man on the South Side was an accident.

It happened at around 10:15 Thursday night in the 800 block of Steves Avenue.

Investigators tell KSAT-12 that the man had the gun and fired it accidentally.

Emergency crews found the an with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Thye tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they are still trying to work on the time line of events leading up to the shooting.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and the investigation continues.