KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man dies in accidental shooting on city’s South Side

By Don Morgan
October 6, 2023 5:16AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Man dies in accidental shooting on city’s South Side
Police lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say the believe the shooting death of a man on the South Side was an accident.

It happened at around 10:15 Thursday night in the 800 block of Steves Avenue.

Investigators tell KSAT-12 that the man had the gun and fired it accidentally.

Emergency crews found the an with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Thye tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they are still trying to work on the time line of events leading up to the shooting.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and the investigation continues.

More about:
accidental shooting
San Antonio
south side

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
3

New Braunfels Police: Carnival worker found dead in vehicle at Comal County Fairgrounds
4

Police chase begins in New Braunfels, ends in a crash on San Antonio's East side
5

Bexar County Jail inmate escapes, re-arrested hours later