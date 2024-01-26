San Antonio Police: Man found shot at South Side restaurant drive-thru, suspected shooter in custody

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning at a restaurant on the South Side.

Reports indicate that the call came in at around 6 a.m. from Esmerelda’s Mexican Restaurant on South Presa.

Officers arrived to find a man in the drive-thru lane who had been shot. Police did not share details about his current condition.

KSAT-12 reports one person is detained at this time, and investigators are trying to figure out if the man was shot where he was found, or somewhere else. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police were called to another shooting an hour earlier at a location about a mile away from the restaurant and officers say they are looking into whether or not the two shootings are related.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details as they become available.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood