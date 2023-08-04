KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man hit by 2 vehicles, dies on West Side street

By Don Morgan
August 4, 2023 5:43AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was riding his bike on the West side is dead after he was hit by two vehicles Thursday night.

According to San Antonio Police, the man was riding near the South General McMullen – Castroville Road intersection at around 9:30 P.M.

The man was first hit by a black pickup, then by a white SUV that was behind the pickup.

The victim was dragged by the SUV until the vehicle stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Police say they detained the SUV driver for Suspicion of DWI.

The identity of the man who was killed hasn’t been released.

Police are investigating.

