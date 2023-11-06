San Antonio Police: Man in critical condition after getting shot during argument outside West Side convenience store, search for shooter continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting outside a West Side convenience store.

Police say it happened at around 11 o’clock Sunday night in the 1600 block of North Zarzamora.

Officers were told two men were arguing, one of them pulled a gun and shot the other in the stomach.

The shooter reportedly jumped in a dark colored car and sped away. They haven’t been located and police didn’t provide a description of the shooter.

The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

Police say the man were possibly arguing over some property.

This is a developing story.