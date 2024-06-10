San Antonio Police: Man in critical condition after shots fired at Northwest Side laundromat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA New) — A man was hospitalized over the weekend after he and woman he was in an argument with opened fire at each other at a laundromat.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Northwest Loop 410.

The man and woman reportedly got into an argument and at some point, drew weapons on each other.

Police say the man was the only one shot. They found him at the laundromat with a gunshot wound. He was brought to a hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The woman who shot him ran off and hasn’t been located.

Police didn’t release the names of the people involved in the shooting. The investigation is underway.