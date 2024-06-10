KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man in critical condition after shots fired at Northwest Side laundromat

By Don Morgan
June 10, 2024 3:44AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Man in critical condition after shots fired at Northwest Side laundromat
Police lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA New) — A man was hospitalized over the weekend after he and woman he was in an argument with opened fire at each other at a laundromat.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Northwest Loop 410.

The man and woman reportedly got into an argument and at some point, drew weapons on each other.

Police say the man was the only one shot. They found him at the laundromat with a gunshot wound. He was brought to a hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The woman who shot him ran off and hasn’t been located.

Police didn’t release the names of the people involved in the shooting. The investigation is underway.

 

More about:
Northwest Side
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

Report: Candidate for Texas House arrested on DWI and weapons charges following early morning crash on I-10
2

BCSO: Woman shot dead, husband saying he fired on accident
3

Charlotte Nirenberg, mother of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, dies at 70
4

National Weather Service: Chances for severe weather in San Antonio late Tuesday into early Wednesday
5

Former Rosario's Restaurant building on San Pedro purchased by TJ Beauty