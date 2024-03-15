San Antonio Police: Man in critical condition following road rage shooting on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after a road rage shooting on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 3 p.m. Thursday near Hausman Road and Loop 1604. Police say two vehicles were reportedly traveling North on the access road when one of the drivers started shooting, hitting the victim’s vehicle several times. The man was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital but had to be transported to another facility due to the extent of his injuries.

The driver who allegedly shot him has been detained.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.