San Antonio Police: Man injured in road rage shooting on city’s East Side, search for shooter continues
December 28, 2023 8:14AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigation what’s being called a road rage shooting on the East side.
Police say it happened at around 6:30 A.M Thursday on Loop 410 near Rigsby Avenue.
A driver tells police someone was tailgating him and then started shooting at him.
The driver was shot in the leg and a bullet grazed his head. He managed to drive to a store on Rigsby and called for help.
He was brought to a hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening. His name hasn’t been released.
Police say they are searching for the shooter, but didn’t provide information about the vehicle they were in.
The investigation continues.
