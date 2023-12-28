San Antonio Police: Man injured in road rage shooting on city’s East Side, search for shooter continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigation what’s being called a road rage shooting on the East side.

Police say it happened at around 6:30 A.M Thursday on Loop 410 near Rigsby Avenue.

A driver tells police someone was tailgating him and then started shooting at him.

The driver was shot in the leg and a bullet grazed his head. He managed to drive to a store on Rigsby and called for help.

He was brought to a hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say they are searching for the shooter, but didn’t provide information about the vehicle they were in.

The investigation continues.