San Antonio Police: Man killed in drive-by on Northwest Side, search for shooter underway

By Don Morgan
April 1, 2024 8:53AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A drive-by shooting on the Northwest Side claims the life of a man in his 60’s.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the man had returned from taking his wife to work just after 5 a.m. Monday.

A black vehicle pulled up as he was making his way inside his West French Place home and someone in the vehicle started shooting.

The man was able to get inside but as he was warning his family, the shooter started firing into the home and the man was shot in the head.

Nobody else was hurt but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they haven’t located the shooter and had been receiving calls about shots fired in that area about an hour before the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

 

