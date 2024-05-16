KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man killed in hit and run crash on West Side, search for driver underway

By Don Morgan
May 16, 2024 5:56AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been a fatal hit and run on the West Side.

San Antonio police are reporting that it happened at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Culebra Road.

The victim was walking along the side of the road when he was hit. The driver who struck him didn’t stop.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released.

There were no witnesses to the hit and run, so there is no description of the vehicle that hit the man.

Police say when they find the driver, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, but more charges could be filed once the investigation is complete.

