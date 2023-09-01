San Antonio Police: Man pinned against guardrail by truck, killed on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed after being pinned between his pickup and a guardrail.

Police say it happened in the westbound lanes of Loop 410 at Fredericksburg Road early Friday morning.

The victim was standing outside of his truck when it rolled forward, pinning him against the guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they don’t know why the man was standing outside of his truck and his name hasn’t been released.

We will provide further updates to this story as they become available.