San Antonio Police: Man seriously injured in North side convenience store parking lot while trying to stop someone from stealing a 20 dollar bill

By Don Morgan
September 21, 2023 8:19AM CDT
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a disturbance at a North Side convenience store that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened at around 10:20 Wednesday night at the QuickTrip location in the 11900 block of Blanco Road.

Police tell KSAT-12 the man went up to someone in a car to ask if they could break a 20 dollar bill.

But the person in the car grabbed the man’s money and started to drive away.

Police are still trying to determine what happened next, saying the man either grabbed the car door and was dragged across the parking lot or he was hit by the vehicle.

The driver in the car sped off while the victim is listed in serious condition at the hospital.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

