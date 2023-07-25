KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man shoots father during argument on city’s Northeast Side

By Don Morgan
July 25, 2023 5:37AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 70’s is in the hospital after he was shot by his son during an argument.

San Antonio Police say it all started at around 6 P.M. Monday, when a man in his 40’s pulled up to his father’s house on Sierra Vista.

He was driving a moving truck and wanted to go inside the home to remove some items, but his father wouldn’t allow him inside.

The father and son began arguing and at some point, the younger man pulled a gun and shot his father in the stomach.

Police say the father’s injuries are being called non-life threatening. He’s recovering at a local hospital.

The son is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

