San Antonio police: Man shoots suspected car thief on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected car thief is in the hospital after the owner of a stolen car shot him in the back.

San Antonio police say the owner left the car running as he was getting ready to take his kids to school, but when he came out the car was gone.

The owner later found his car nearby with a man inside of it. Investigators say the owner confronted the man, who then made movements that scared the owner.

Police say the owner pulled a gun and shot the suspected thief, who was found by officers nearby.

There is no word on any charges either of the men might be facing.

SAPD says the car was stolen outside of a home on Springvale Drive on the city’s southwest side.