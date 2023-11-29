San Antonio Police: Man shot after pointing gun at officers during chase

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man with an “extensive criminal record” is in the hospital after he pointed a gun at police officers during a traffic stop.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus tells KSAT-12 that officers had been looking for the 47-year-old since Sunday, when he was allegedly involved in an assault on the East Side.

McManus says they received information on the man’s whereabouts Tuesday and began following him when he got into a car with three other people.

Officers attempted to get the car to pull over, but when the man spotted the officers they say he held up a gun.

McManus says when the car stopped in the southbound lanes of I-35 at Somerset, the man jumped out and ran into a field. Investigators say he then pointed his gun at the six officers who were chasing him before they opened fire. The man was hit several times and was then rushed to a hospital. His current condition is unnkown and his name has not been released.

The three other people who were in the car have been detained for questioning.

Chief McManus says the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty during the investigation.

The case will be reviewed by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.