San Antonio Police: Man shot and killed outside laundromat. Search for shooters continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for two men who shot and killed another man outside of a Northwest side laundromat.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting happened at around 12:40 A.M. Wednesday at the E-Z Wash laundromat on Gardendale.

The victim and a woman were inside cleaning the business when they saw two men outside who were making a mess.

The woman went outside to try stopping the two men but was slapped across the face. When she went back inside the victim went out to confront the men.

They pulled a gun and shot the man then ran off.

When EMS arrived they tried to keep the victim alive but he died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say they searched the area but were not able to locate the shooters.

The investigation continues.