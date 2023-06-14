KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man shot and killed outside laundromat. Search for shooters continues

By Don Morgan
June 14, 2023 6:56AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Man shot and killed outside laundromat. Search for shooters continues
A close-up photo of police lights by night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for two men who shot and killed another man outside of a Northwest side laundromat.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting happened at around 12:40 A.M. Wednesday at the E-Z Wash laundromat on Gardendale.

The victim and a woman were inside cleaning the business when they saw two men outside who were making a mess.

The woman went outside to try stopping the two men but was slapped across the face. When she went back inside the victim went out to confront the men.

They pulled a gun and shot the man then ran off.

When EMS arrived they tried to keep the victim alive but he died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say they searched the area but were not able to locate the shooters.

The investigation continues.

More about:
Crime
fatal shooting
Northwest Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio High School coach reported to be under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
2

National Weather Service says chance of thunderstorms continues through Tuesday
3

San Antonio police officer arrested after hidden camera, footage found in ex-girlfriend's home
4

Officials identify man shot and killed while getting a haircut at North Star Mall in San Antonio
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who died after being hit by a car in Downtown San Antonio