SAPD: Man shot and killed when resident catches him breaking into car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected car thief is dead after a resident at an apartment complex caught him in the act of stealing their car, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

It happened at the The Reserve San Antonio apartments on the Northwest Side at around 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say the resident stepped outside and spotted the suspected thief breaking into the car. At that point, police say the resident pulled his gun and shot the man in the chest.

The suspect was rushed to a hospital and later died. So far, no charges have been filed against the resident.

No names are being released at this time.

KTSA News will provide updates to this story when they become available.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood