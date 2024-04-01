San Antonio Police: Man shot and killed while trying to sell a gun, three teens suspected of killing him taken into custody

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after a gun sale goes wrong on the South Side.

San Antonio Police say that they found the 36-year-old lying in street in the the 100 block of Chaucer Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

He was brought to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead but before he passed away, he was able to tell police he was attempting to sell a gun when he was shot.

Police say they were able to locate and detain three teenagers suspected of killing the man. One is 16, the other two are 18-years-old.

Investigators are still trying to determine which of the three pulled the trigger.

No names have been released and police say they are still investigating.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.