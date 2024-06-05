KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man shot by officer during domestic dispute incident

By Don Morgan
June 5, 2024 5:36AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer during a domestic dispute.

Police Chief William McManus says they were called to the 2600 block of Babcock Road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were told 19-year-old Robby Jay Hernandez and his girlfriend were having an argument. Hernandez left and his girlfriend called police.

But he came back and he was holding a gun.

A police officer arrived on the scene and saw Hernandez pointing his gun at the woman, then the officer heard a gunshot.

At that point the officer opened fire on Hernandez, who was brought to a hospital and later died.

Chief McManus says Hernandez did not point his weapon at the officer.

The investigation continues.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.

 

