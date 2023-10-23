San Antonio Police: Man shot, dies during struggle over gun with SAPD Officer

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was shot by a San Antonio Police Officer.

KENS 5 is reporting that an officer spotted the man at the Winton Square Apartments on South General McMullen at around 2 o’clock Monday morning.

The man had a gun in his waistband and when the officer attempted to approach the man, he ran off.

Police Chief William McManus says at some point the officer used a taser to stop the man but it didn’t have any effect.

Then the man and the officer began to struggle over a gun. The officer was not able to get the weapon from the man.

McManus says that’s when the officer stepped back and fired

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released but McManus says it wasn’t the first time police had encountered him.

The officer is on administrative duty during the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.