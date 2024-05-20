SAPD: Man dead after getting shot in head by police officers

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot after trying to run over San Antonio police officers has died.

Police Chief William McManus tells KSAT-12 that they were called to the 17000 block of La Cantera Terrace at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Somebody reported that there was a person smoking pot by the apartment complex pool.

But before the officers could deal with the marijuana call, they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the parking lot.

They parked behind the vehicle then went to handle to pot smoking call and when they returned, they saw a man get into the stolen car. He could not back up due the the police cruiser parked behind him, so he drove up over a curb and steered toward the officers.

The officers believed the man was trying to run them over so one of they pulled their guns and fired at the man.

The man, who was shot in the head, was taken to a local hospital and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office announced that he has died, but his name has not been released.

No officers were hurt.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates when new information is available.