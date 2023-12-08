San Antonio Police: Man shot in the back during carjacking on city’s Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot during a carjacking is recovering at a local hospital.

San Antonio Police say it happened Thursday night in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye.

Officers report that the victim, who is 60 years old, was parked at an apartment complex, waiting to give someone a ride when he was approached by a group of men.

That’s when the man was shot at several times. He was hit once in the back.

Police say the group of men then jumped in the victim’s truck and took off.

Police are still looking for the carjackers.