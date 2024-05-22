San Antonio Police: Man shot in West Side parking lot listed in critical condition, search for shooters underway

Close-up Shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot in a West Side parking lot is in critical condition.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Culebra Road.

Two people, a man and a woman, were waiting in the parking lot to meet up with someone when they were approached by two people they didn’t know.

The man tried to drive away, but the two people started shooting.

The man was hit twice in the back. He’s listed in critical condition. The woman was not hurt.

Police are now looking for the shooters and are trying to figure out why they opened fire on the couple.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide an update when new information is released.