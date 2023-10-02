San Antonio Police: Man shot to death at West Side apartment complex, witness reported seeing two men in hoodies running from the scene

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a West Side apartment complex.

Officers say they were called to the Westway Apartments on Culebra just after midnight Monday.

Police say the victim, a man in his 40’s, was in the parking lot when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Witnesses tell police that they saw two men wearing hoodies running from the scene after the shots were fired.

Police are still trying to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and they are still searching for the two men the witness reported seeing.

This is a developing story.