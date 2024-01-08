San Antonio Police: Man stabbed by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Northwest side apartment complex, search for ex is underway
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA New) — A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
Police say they got the call from the 4900 block of Arbor Ridge at around 2 A.M. Monday.
Officers say they were told that an altercation broke out between two men when one of them showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.
But the woman’s current boyfriend was also there and the man began arguing in the parking lot.
Police say the ex pulled a knife and stabbed the other man in the abdomen.
He was brought to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Police say the ex-boyfriend, whose name hasn’t been released, ran off after the stabbing and hasn’t been located.
This is a developing story and the investigation continues.
