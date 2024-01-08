San Antonio Police: Man stabbed by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Northwest side apartment complex, search for ex is underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA New) — A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Police say they got the call from the 4900 block of Arbor Ridge at around 2 A.M. Monday.

Officers say they were told that an altercation broke out between two men when one of them showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

But the woman’s current boyfriend was also there and the man began arguing in the parking lot.

Police say the ex pulled a knife and stabbed the other man in the abdomen.

He was brought to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the ex-boyfriend, whose name hasn’t been released, ran off after the stabbing and hasn’t been located.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.