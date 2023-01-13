San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex.
KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M.
The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was a knock on the door.
It was the woman’s ex-boyfriend who came inside and stabbed the man multiple times.
The victim was brought to a hospital and is expected to recover but the man who attacked him is still on the run.
Police did not release a description of the man but they will continue the investigation.
