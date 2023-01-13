KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex

By Don Morgan
January 13, 2023 6:58AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex.

KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M.

The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was a knock on the door.

It was the woman’s ex-boyfriend who came inside and stabbed the man multiple times.

The victim was brought to a hospital and is expected to recover but the man who attacked him is still on the run.

Police did not release a description of the man but they will continue the investigation.

