San Antonio Police: Man standing on patio at Northwest side apartment complex is shot in the head, search for shooter continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting at a Northwest side apartment complex sends a man in his 40’s to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 100 block of De Chantle Road just before 1:30 Wednesday morning.

According to officers on the scene, the victim was on a patio when someone in a dark colored sedan pulled up and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the head. The shooter sped away and hasn’t been located.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say the investigation continues. This is a developing story.