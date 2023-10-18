KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man standing on patio at Northwest side apartment complex is shot in the head, search for shooter continues

By Don Morgan
October 18, 2023 5:15AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Man standing on patio at Northwest side apartment complex is shot in the head, search for shooter continues
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting at a Northwest side apartment complex sends a man in his 40’s to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 100 block of De Chantle Road just before 1:30 Wednesday morning.

According to officers on the scene, the victim was on a patio when someone in a dark colored sedan pulled up and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the head. The shooter sped away and hasn’t been located.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say the investigation continues. This is a developing story.

More about:
Crime
Northwest Side
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police Department urges citizens to "remain vigilant" after Hamas leader calls for "Global day of Jihad"
2

US Marshals Service urging caution as new scam emerges
3

San Antonio International Airport adds eighth nonstop international destination
4

Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, 50K illegal immigrants bused
5

Governor Abbott vows to protect border, stop fentanyl, with more border wall