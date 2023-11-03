San Antonio Police: Man suspected of shooting loss prevention officer at North Star Mall arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say they have arrested the man suspected of shooting a security guard at North Star Mall.

Officers have taken 52 year-old Edwardo Sanchez into custody. He’s being charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say Sanchez was on of three people who were shoplifting from Macy’s October 31. Three loss prevention officers confronted the trio near the entrance.

Two of the suspected thieves ran off, but Sanchez allegedly pulled a gun and shot one of the officers in the leg.

The 29 year woman surivived the shooting.

Investigators were able to identify Sanchez as the one who shot the officer.

Tips from the public helped investigators track down Sanchez. He was taken into custody without incident early Friday morning. He reportedly confessed to the shooting.

Police are still searching for the other two shoplifters. Anyone with information can call the SAPD at 210-207-0300.