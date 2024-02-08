KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man accused of inappropriate contact with child in 2019 is arrested

By Don Morgan
February 8, 2024 7:52AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man wanted on child indecency charges has been caught after managing to avoid police for 5 years.

KENS 5 reports San Antonio Police have arrested 58-year-old Javier Vazquez. He has been charged with Indecency With A Child for an incident that reportedly took place in a public restroom with a 6 year-old back in 2019.

Police say they came close to arresting him several times over the years when family members would call to tell officers where he was.

But Vazquez, reported to be an undocumented resident, would be gone by the time police arrived.

Vazquez was arrested without incident Wednesday morning when he was taken into custody.

