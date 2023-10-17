San Antonio Police: Man with gun shot and killed by officers during chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A deadly end to a police chase on San Antonio’s West Side.

It happened at around 5 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Colima and Guadalupe Ybarra.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says two officers were making a traffic stop when two people inside the car got out and started to run away.

Chief McManus says one of the men had a gun and when he turned it toward the officers, they opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released.

Police were able to catch the second man and place him under arrest.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is being conducted.

The Chief says he has yet to see the body cam footage from the incident and the information at this point is preliminary.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.