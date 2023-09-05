San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shots fired at a Northwest side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the Horizon Hills Apartments at around 3:30.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20’s in the car, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police tell KENS 5 that the victim was sitting in the car when someone approached and shot him.

He’s reported to be in critical condition and his name hasn’t been released.

Police are still investigating and no information on a possible motive has been released.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.