KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex

By Don Morgan
September 5, 2023 7:41AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shots fired at a Northwest side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the Horizon Hills Apartments at around 3:30.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20’s in the car, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police tell KENS 5 that the victim was sitting in the car when someone approached and shot him.

He’s reported to be in critical condition and his name hasn’t been released.

Police are still investigating and no information on a possible motive has been released.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.

 

 

More about:
Crime
Northwest Side
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
2

SAPD officers stable, Chief McManus sounds off on shootings
3

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
4

Bill Gates, Please Grab Some Pine
5

San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex