San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wounds found on West Side street, search for shooter is underway

By Don Morgan
December 20, 2023 5:43AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — What police thought was a hit and run crash, turned out to be a shooting death.

KSAT-12 is reporting that San Antonio police were called to Highway 151 near Callaghan at around 1:30 A.M. Wednesday.

Officers say they found a man lying on the ground.

They thought that the man had been hit by a vehicle but when they began performing CPR, they noticed the man had
gunshot wounds to his back.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Police tell KSAT they have no information on a shooter.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.

