San Antonio Police: Man with long criminal history dies after ramming patrol unit, opening fire on officers

SAPD Chief William Mc Manus talks to the media about an officer involved shooting on South Flores Screenshot from SAPD Facebook video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after getting into a shootout with San Antonio police officers.

KSAT-12 is reporting that police were called to the 5900 block of South Flores Tuesday night.

They were told that a woman had been killed by a man who was her husband or her boyfriend.

Police Chief William McManus says officers entered the residence and found the deceased woman.

At some point, the man returned to the scene, plowing into a patrol unit.

McManus says the man then pulled a shotgun and fired at an officer.

Seven of the officers who had responded to the scene then returned fire and the man was killed.

His name hasn’t been released but McManus says he has a long history with the SAPD.

The man had a record that included 10 arrests and at the time of the shooting was out on bond for making a terroristic threat.

None of the officers were injured.

KTSA will provide updates on this story as they become available.

