SAPD: Man with long criminal history shot, killed during fight with two officers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an officer-involved-shooting that killed a man during a traffic stop.

KSAT-12 is reporting the shooting took place on the South Side at around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Southcross.

SAPD Chief William McManus says it all started when the officers pulled the man over during a traffic stop, but he refused to get out of his car.

The officers noticed the man had a gun and a physical altercation got underway. During the struggle, one of the officers pulled his gun and shot the man one time.

The 40-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, but died soon after arriving.

Chief McManus says the man had a long history of violent offenses and was on probation, but no name has been released.

The officer who sot the man has been with SAPD for three years and will be on administrative leave during the investigation.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood