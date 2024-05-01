KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man’s throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car

By Don Morgan
May 1, 2024 5:19AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Man’s throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
Close-up Shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who confronted someone who was messing with his car is in critical condition after his throat was slashed.

San Antonio police say it happened in the 900 block of Wyoming Street at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The man heard some noise coming from outside so he went to investigate.

That’s when he spotted another man near his vehicle and approached him.

The man then slashed the vehicle owner’s throat. Police say he left the scene on a bicycle.

There are no reports on whether or not police have located the man.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. KTSA News will provide updates when new information is available.

More about:
Crime
east side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
2

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
3

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say
5

San Antonio Police: Northside homeowner shoots two men stealing roofing materials from his front yard